Charter Communications, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $29.96 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charter Communications in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $29.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $29.74. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $30.07 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $36.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $52.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $663.47.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $468.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $407.75 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $470.27 and its 200 day moving average is $536.35.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

