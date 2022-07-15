Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $10.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $9.13. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $34.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $11.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $37.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $10.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $10.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $11.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $12.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $45.30 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.43.

SIVB opened at $393.14 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $374.99 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

