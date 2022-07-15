Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for East West Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

EWBC stock opened at $63.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.30. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,828,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

