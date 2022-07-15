Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZION. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.62.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.