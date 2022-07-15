Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for American Express in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the payment services company will earn $9.83 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.60. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $9.75 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ FY2023 earnings at $11.63 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.12.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $136.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day moving average is $170.41. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American Express by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

