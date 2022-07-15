Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Reduced by Analyst

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.82.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $149.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average of $159.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12 month low of $137.85 and a 12 month high of $183.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

