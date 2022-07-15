FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ford Motor Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ford Motor in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Shares of F stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 108,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.