ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives C$20.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.92.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARX shares. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Larissa Marianne Conrad sold 9,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.02, for a total transaction of C$187,274.56. Also, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$1,241,806.64. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,663.

TSE:ARX opened at C$14.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.51 and a 1 year high of C$22.88.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.7999998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.15%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

