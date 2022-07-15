Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

WBS opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 114.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 325.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,278 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maureen Mitchell bought 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.