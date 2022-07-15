CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives $197.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCMP. StockNews.com raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. CL King lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Susan M. Whitney sold 7,500 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $1,334,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,245.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 46.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 524,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,199,000 after buying an additional 166,609 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 207.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 87,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 59,205 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 127.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.63. CMC Materials has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. CMC Materials had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $324.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

