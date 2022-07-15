Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives $26.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.15.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($29.00) to €29.60 ($29.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of GASNY opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

