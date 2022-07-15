L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives $380.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRLCY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on L’Oréal from €260.00 ($260.00) to €282.00 ($282.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on L’Oréal from €410.00 ($410.00) to €421.00 ($421.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on L’Oréal from €415.00 ($415.00) to €405.00 ($405.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L’Oréal from €395.00 ($395.00) to €385.00 ($385.00) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on L’Oréal from €435.00 ($435.00) to €400.00 ($400.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th.

L’Oréal stock opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. L’Oréal has a 12 month low of $62.39 and a 12 month high of $97.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.8681 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%.

L'Oréal Company Profile

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

