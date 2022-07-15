BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BRP Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BRP Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BRP Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

BRP Group stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 117.05 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%.

In other news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $274,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,789.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,059 shares of company stock valued at $596,033. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in BRP Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BRP Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $4,504,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.