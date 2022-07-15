Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ally Financial Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ally Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $7.72 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALLY. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

Ally Financial stock opened at $33.14 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.07. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ally Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 47.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 362,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after buying an additional 212,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,230,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

