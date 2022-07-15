FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Hancock Whitney Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hancock Whitney to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

HWC stock opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.40. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after buying an additional 121,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after purchasing an additional 160,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,323,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,485,000 after purchasing an additional 58,268 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after purchasing an additional 266,428 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

