Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.04.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $45.20 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 49.9% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 226,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 70,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 298,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.