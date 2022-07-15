Brokerages Set Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) PT at $176.56

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

TT opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.88.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

