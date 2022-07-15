Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Spin Master Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spin Master in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$537.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.59 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOY. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Spin Master in a report on Friday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.92.

TSE:TOY opened at C$43.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$39.85 and a 1-year high of C$54.18.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

