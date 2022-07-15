Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives $3,416.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,354.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHNWF. UBS Group decreased their price target on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($50.55) to GBX 3,850 ($45.79) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,180 ($37.82) to GBX 2,970 ($35.32) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($40.44) to GBX 3,000 ($35.68) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($46.62) to GBX 3,720 ($44.24) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($40.68) to GBX 3,040 ($36.16) in a report on Wednesday.
OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. Schroders has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73.
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
