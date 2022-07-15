KeyCorp to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.82.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

