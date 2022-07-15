Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Newmont Co. Issued By Raymond James (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

