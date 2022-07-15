FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Bread Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.00. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $39.00 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $106.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.29). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 36.46% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.74 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

