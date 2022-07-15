Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$12.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -64.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.49 and a 1 year high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$59.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.97%.

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total value of C$412,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$392,151.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

