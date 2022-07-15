Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. CSFB reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$24.18 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$24.11 and a 1-year high of C$41.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.99.

In related news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones purchased 3,584 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$747,887.40. Also, Senior Officer Niall Boles sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.60, for a total transaction of C$44,975.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,107.08.

About Canadian Western Bank (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.