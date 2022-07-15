KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBCSY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of KBC Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($78.00) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KBC Group from €71.00 ($71.00) to €69.00 ($69.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($79.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. KBC Group has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $49.43.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KBC Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $2.7804 per share. This is a positive change from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 11.34%.

About KBC Group (Get Rating)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

