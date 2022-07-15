The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Joint alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 185,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $2,954,839.77. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,035,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,426,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 214,269 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joint stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $212.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.34. Joint has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.86.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.88 million. Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Joint Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.