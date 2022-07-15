Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,284.80.

GMVHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,590 ($30.80) to GBX 2,200 ($26.17) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,530 ($30.09) to GBX 2,430 ($28.90) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,235 ($26.58) to GBX 2,034 ($24.19) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 2,165 ($25.75) to GBX 2,060 ($24.50) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS GMVHF opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50. Entain has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

