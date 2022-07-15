Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Volkswagen AG’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Volkswagen in a report released on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Volkswagen’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Volkswagen’s FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VWAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €210.00 ($210.00) to €230.00 ($230.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Volkswagen from €280.00 ($280.00) to €230.00 ($230.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($270.00) to €280.00 ($280.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.50.

Volkswagen stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.5526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 4.52%. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.10%.

About Volkswagen (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.