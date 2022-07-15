Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Decreased by Analyst

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 360.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XENE. Wedbush cut their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ XENE opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.58. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,143,000 after acquiring an additional 552,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,295,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

