Barclays Lowers Reach (LON:RCH) Price Target to GBX 107

Reach (LON:RCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from GBX 135 ($1.61) to GBX 107 ($1.27) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s previous close.

LON RCH opened at GBX 96.40 ($1.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £303.72 million and a PE ratio of 9,640.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 178.83. Reach has a fifty-two week low of GBX 95.45 ($1.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430 ($5.11).

In related news, insider Jim Mullen bought 80,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £99,048.21 ($117,802.34).

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

