Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Truist Financial Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

NYSE TFC opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

