Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ovintiv Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $3.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.66. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $20.62 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.63 EPS.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.21 by C($0.46). The company had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.05 billion.

TSE OVV opened at C$52.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$63.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$28.10 and a 1-year high of C$79.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.321 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.83%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

