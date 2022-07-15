West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report issued on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.13. The consensus estimate for West Pharmaceutical Services’ current full-year earnings is $9.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE WST opened at $294.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.00. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52 week low of $275.89 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at $307,506,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 36.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after acquiring an additional 171,554 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after acquiring an additional 91,923 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

