Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Price Down 4.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $44.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Brighthouse Financial traded as low as $39.28 and last traded at $39.50. 3,877 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 850,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 665.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

About Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

