Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading Up 3.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 351,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Specifically, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 4,340 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.23. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. The company had revenue of $11.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merus will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Merus by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth $13,897,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Merus during the 4th quarter worth $7,155,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Merus by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.