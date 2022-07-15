Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $13.76. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Toast shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 59,657 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOST. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,812,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $42,796.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,386.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,153,379 shares of company stock valued at $172,349,428. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillman Co. acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $668,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Toast by 205.3% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,159,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 780,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Toast by 357.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

