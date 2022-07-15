Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $32.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Equitable traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 56162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $243,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $916,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,032,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,724 shares of company stock worth $3,086,416. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,838,000 after buying an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Equitable by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,116,000 after acquiring an additional 240,905 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Equitable by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,137,000 after acquiring an additional 419,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equitable by 8.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,466,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,798,000 after acquiring an additional 575,664 shares in the last quarter.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

