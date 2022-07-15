Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $5.50. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 199,826 shares.

Specifically, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a market capitalization of $614.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.91.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

