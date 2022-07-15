Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $65.60, but opened at $68.00. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $67.29, with a volume of 23,354 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,881,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 511.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 593,360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after buying an additional 515,688 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,212,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,906,000 after buying an additional 328,414 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.37.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

