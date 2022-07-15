Barclays Downgrades abrdn (LON:ABDN) to Underweight

abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.67) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 210 ($2.50). Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ABDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.20) price target on shares of abrdn in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.09) to GBX 195 ($2.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on abrdn from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 175 ($2.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.78) price target on shares of abrdn in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 178.57 ($2.12).

Shares of ABDN opened at GBX 150.55 ($1.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 203.17. abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 148.75 ($1.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 327.28.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

