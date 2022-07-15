Western Union (NYSE:WU) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WU. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a sell rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Western Union stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.91. Western Union has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Western Union by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 83,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 56,810 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 548.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 40,210 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $960,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

