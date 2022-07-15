PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennantPark Investment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $8.02.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 88.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 32.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

