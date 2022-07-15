Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.43.

Penumbra stock opened at $120.36 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -707.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

