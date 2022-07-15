Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $437.14.

GNRC stock opened at $208.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,900,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Generac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,288,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,530,000 after purchasing an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,890 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

