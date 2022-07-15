TheStreet Lowers Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cosan from $19.20 to $15.60 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:CSAN opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Cosan has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $21.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cosan by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Cosan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

