TheStreet Lowers Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.0352 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

