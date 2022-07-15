StockNews.com Upgrades Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) to “Buy”

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WB. HSBC lowered their target price on Weibo from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CLSA lowered their target price on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weibo in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.
Shares of Weibo stock opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. Weibo has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $63.94.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 29.2% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Weibo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Weibo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Weibo by 383.0% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 784,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 622,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
About Weibo (Get Rating)
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
