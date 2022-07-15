Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Shares of AEM opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 21,706 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.0% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 29,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% in the second quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 71,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter worth $10,164,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

