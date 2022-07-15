Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

RDUS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Radius Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Radius Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

RDUS stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $481.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 477,824 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $2,661,479.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,733,538 shares in the company, valued at $48,645,806.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Radius Health in the first quarter worth $68,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Radius Health by 21.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

