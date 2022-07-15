Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) versus Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY) Head-To-Head Review

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Rating) and Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Convey Health Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $5.40 billion 0.00 $1.00 million $0.06 13.50 Convey Health Solutions $337.60 million 2.26 -$9.98 million ($0.17) -61.41

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher revenue and earnings than Convey Health Solutions. Convey Health Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Health Care Organization, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Convey Health Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 12.29% 6.33% 5.95% Convey Health Solutions -2.90% 0.64% 0.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Convey Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Health Care Organization and Convey Health Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Convey Health Solutions 0 4 1 0 2.20

Convey Health Solutions has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.20%. Given Convey Health Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Convey Health Solutions is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats Convey Health Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third-party administrators, municipalities, and other industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiates legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California customers. It also offers HCO, MPN, and medical case management programs; and claims-related services, including utilization and medical bill review, medical case management, lien representation, legal support, and Medicare set aside. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company also offers health plan management, data analytics, supplemental benefit, advisory, and software services. The Advisory Services segment offers sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. It serves government sponsored, medicare advantage, medicare, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. is a former subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

